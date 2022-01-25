Korean romantic TV shows proving a hit on Netflix

(Photo – SBS)

Korean romantic television series have been making a strong global presence on Netflix, Yonhap news agency reports.

Their success has prompted Netflix and other global streaming services to expand their 2022 slate with more romances, both TV series and films.

The romantic comedy ‘Our Beloved Summer,’ which premiered on 6 December on SBS and Netflix, has been in the top 10 of Netflix’s official weekly viewership chart for non-English TV series for four weeks in a row.

It is a coming-of-age romance that revolves around ex-lovers who are forced to work together 10 years after they broke up when a documentary they co-produced earns belated fame.

KBS’ historical romance ‘The King’s Affection,’ which was simultaneously available on Netflix from October to December, was on the Netflix non-English TV chart for 10 weeks.

(Photo – KBS)

It made it to the top 10 for the first time in the third week of October and reached second place in the second week of November right after the Korean smash hit ‘Squid Game.’

The 20-part series is about a fictional princess of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897) who has been raised as a boy and becomes a king.