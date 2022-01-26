Digitisation of PTV Sports ‘almost complete’

The digitisation of PTV Sports, a channel run by Pakistan Television, is in its final phase, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhary, has said.

He tweeted that PTV News had been digitised last year and the process of digitising PTV Sport was almost complete.

He expressed the hope that the state broadcaster would earn record profits this year as a result, Radio Pakistan reported.

Mr Chaudhary said cricket fans would be able to enjoy all matches of the upcoming Pakistan Super League in HD on the channel.

Launched in 2012, PTV Sports is a 24-hour channel that broadcasts many sports including cricket, tennis, hockey and football.