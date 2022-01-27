China’s President Xi congratulates China Media Group Forum

(Photo: CGTN)

China’s President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to a China Media Group (CMG) Forum held in Beijing on 26 January.

The theme of the forum was ‘Together for a High-tech Winter Olympics’. In his letter, Mr Xi said China would deliver a simple, safe and splendid Winter Olympics to the world.

He expressed his hope that participants in the forum could pool wisdom through discussions and contribute to showcasing the unique charm of ice and snow sports, carrying forward the Olympic spirit and speeding up winter sports’ development.

Representatives of 145 media agencies and international organisations from 78 countries and regions attended the forum online.

The President and Editor-in-Chief of CMG, Shen Haixiong, said he hoped the forum would inject new dynamics into the innovative development of the global media industry and contribute to the success of Beijing 2022.

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, expressed his appreciation to CMG, members of the media and rights-holding broadcasters.

He believed the Beijing Winter Games would change the landscape of winter sports forever. The games run from 4 to 20 February.