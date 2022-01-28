Big increase in Australian commercial radio ad revenue

Advertising revenue for Australia’s metropolitan commercial radio stations increased 10 percent in the December quarter compared to the same period a year earlier.

Revenue totalled A$185.397 million (US$133 million) for the quarter, up from A$168.525 million a year earlier, according to data compiled by Milton Data and released by industry body Commercial Radio Australia.

“December quarter radio ad revenue results marked a positive finish to 2021,” said CRA’s Chief Executive Officer, Joan Warner. “We’ve also seen 16.3 percent growth in total revenue this calendar year which is very good news.”

“Factors in this period such as more positive consumer sentiment, demand driven by the lifting of lockdown restrictions, opening of borders and the pre-Christmas advertiser rush attributed to the fourth quarter results,” she said.

In the month of December the five major Australian capital city markets recorded a 9.2 percent rise compared to the same month the previous year. Ad revenue totalled just over A$56 million compared to A$51.3 million in December 2020.

Year on year, Melbourne’s revenue was up 14 percent in 2021, Perth revenues grew by 12.3 percent, Brisbane was up 8.8 percent, Sydney was up 8.3 percent and Adelaide was 1.4 percent higher.