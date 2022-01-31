Australia’s ABC launches new daily podcast

Australia’s ABC has launched a new podcast, ABC News Daily. Published each weekday, it takes an in-depth look at one big story in under 15 minutes.

The podcast is presented by Samantha Hawley, one of the ABC’s best-known journalists. She has been its bureau chief in London and Jakarta as well as Southeast Asia correspondent based in Bangkok. She has also spent a decade working as a political reporter in Canberra.

The ABC says the podcast is built on the strength of its journalism and exclusive reporting and will draw on the ABC’s line-up of experienced and specialist reporters.

To subscribe and listen to the first episode click here.