Mongolian President meets ABU Robocon runners-up

(Photo: Montsame)

Mongolia’s President U. Khurelsukh has met the team of Mongolian students who finished as runners-up in the annual ABU Robocon contest last month.

A team from the Mongolian University of Science and Technology (MUST) and the National Defence University (MNDU) finished second behind Indonesia’s Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology after a heated contest on 12 December.

The President said he hoped Robocon would develop the engineering mindset of young people and increase their desire to study engineering, Mongolia’s official news agency Montame reported. This would lead to Mongolia having the best possible engineers.

Shandong Radio and TV in China hosted Robocon 2021, which took place online for the first time in the contest’s history. It attracted 21 teams from 10 Asia-Pacific countries and regions.

In 2019, Mongolia hosted Robocon in Ulaanbaatar, with Mongolian National Broadcasting (MNB) playing host.