BBC appoints new MD of Digital News and Streaming

(Photo: BBC)

BBC Studios has announced the appointment of Jennie Baird to the newly created position of EVP and MD of Digital News and Streaming.

She will lead the development of the vision and investment plans needed to continue driving growth and audiences for the BBC’s digital news products around the globe.

Ms Baird, who joins from News Corp, will also assume responsibility for the BBC’s recently launched documentary and podcast services – BBC Select and BBC Podcasts.

She will report to Rebecca Glashow, President, BBC Studios Americas, who is responsible for developing and commercialising the BBC’s digital news portfolio outside of the UK.

The offering currently consists of the international BBC News app and BBC.com – the BBC’s global news, sport and features site, which reaches 139 million unique browsers each month.

According to the latest Global Audience Measure figures, BBC News now reaches 456 million people around the world each week, with digital reach growing by 23 percent year on year.