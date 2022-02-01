Malaysia’s RTM ‘to negotiate for 2022 World Cup rights’

The Malaysian government says it has, in principle, agreed for the national broadcaster, Radio Television Malaysia, to negotiate for the broadcasting rights to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in Kuala Lumpur, the Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, said a final decision on the negotiations would be known soon, Bernama news agency reports.

“We need a little more time to finalise it (the negotiation) but surely RTM will be one of the channels that will air the 2022 World Cup,” he said.

Astro, a Malaysian satellite television and IPTV provider, had the pay-TV rights to the 2018 World Cup and RTM the free-to-air rights.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.