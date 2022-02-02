China’s Lunar New Year TV gala a high-tech affair

(Image: CGTN)

China Media Group featured cutting-edge technologies in its annual Spring Festival Gala marking the Lunar New Year, CGTN reports.

The show was broadcast live on CCTV-8K Ultra-High-Definition channel at 8pm Beijing time on New Year’s Eve, 31 January, while people enjoyed family reunion dinners.

Thousands of 8K screens set up in cities across the country simultaneously aired the four-hour extravaganza.

A giant 720-degree curved LED screen was one of the highlights. It connected the stage with the auditorium, creating a three-dimensional space.

In addition, extended reality (XR), augmented reality (AR), holographic scanning and 8K naked-eye 3D rendering technology were adopted to create an immersive viewing experience.

Guinness World Records has described the annual show as the world’s most watched national network TV broadcast, with hundreds of millions of viewers each year.