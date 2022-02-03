CNN plans comprehensive coverage of Beijing Winter Olympics

As athletes and officials arrive in Beijing ahead of the Winter Olympics, CNN is poised to bring 24-hour comprehensive coverage of the two-week event across its TV, digital and social platforms from Beijing.

CNN International correspondents David Culver and Selina Wang will be live from Beijing reporting on the latest breaking news.

With 11,000 international arrivals expected to shuttle through three competition zones up to 180 kilometres apart, they will also report on the challenges of maintaining Covid protocols as the pandemic continues.

They will be joined on the ground at one of the key competition venues by CNN Sports anchor & correspondent Coy Wire. He will interview the breakout stars and unlikely heroes as well as deliver all the latest sporting results and headlines.

CNN Beijing Bureau Chief Steven Jiang will provide in-depth analysis and commentary on the key issues surrounding the games. CNN Digital will have complete coverage, analysis and special features throughout the games, including a live blog led by CNN Digital China reporter Nectar Gan.

The games take place from 4 to 20 February.