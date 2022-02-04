Chinese provincial TV stations to show Olympics opening ceremony

China Media Group (CMG) has authorised provincial TV channels on the Chinese mainland and in Macao to broadcast the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games on 4 February.

It said the provincial stations (excluding their new media platforms) could broadcast the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics subject to the copyright rules of the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee.

CMG is the exclusive all-media rights-holding broadcaster for the Winter Olympics on the mainland and in Macao.

Its TV channels, including CCTV-1, CCTV-13, CCTV-5, CCTV-16 (CCTV Olympic Channel) and CCTV-8K UHD; radio channels The Voice of China, China Radio International (CRI) News Radio, and new media platforms will broadcast the opening ceremony live.

CMG had earlier authorised Macao’s public broadcaster, TDM, to broadcast the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games from CCTV-16.