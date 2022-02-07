ABU takes Winter Olympics to 1.6 billion people

Beijing 2022, dubbed ‘Together for a Shared Future’, is being delivered as a simple, safe and splendid games. The opening ceremony of the much awaited 24th Olympic Winter Games took place on 4 February at the National Stadium in Beijing, popularly known as the Bird’s Nest.

ABU Sports is one of the right-holding broadcasters, delivering the Olympics to some 1.6 billion people. ABU reached a last-minute deal with the International Olympic Committee to deliver the games to seven countries in South Asia including India. The other six are Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Director of ABU Sports, Cai Yanjiang, said the ABU was also delivering the games to five more countries in Southeast Asia. The contracts for Afghanistan, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos and Timor Leste were reached earlier with Dentsu, he said.

According to ABU Sports, delivering such a mega sporting event is a challenge. Rights management to coordinating, and often providing technical requirements and information sharing, require dedication and constant support for members in terms of responses.

Mr Cai said despite the challenges, being able to support and deliver the Olympics to ABU members was an achievement for the Union.

The 2022 Winter Games, which will run through 20 February, includes seven sports, 15 disciplines, and a record 109 events. The Olympics will be followed by the Paralympic Games from 4 to 13 March.