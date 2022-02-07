UNESCO urges radio stations to celebrate World Radio Day

(Photo – UNESCO)

UNESCO has urged radio stations around the world to organise activities to mark World Radio Day on 13 February.

This year’s theme is ‘Radio and Trust’. UNESCO has come up with 13 ideas for celebrating the day.

It is encouraging radio stations to make the themes of the day their own – trust in radio journalism; trust and accessibility; trust and sustainability of radio stations.

“Radio continues to be one of the most trusted and used media in the world, according to different international reports,” UNESCO says.

“Radio is a powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discourse. At the global level, radio remains the most widely consumed medium.

“This unique ability to reach out the widest audience means radio can shape a society’s experience of diversity, stand as an arena for all voices to speak out, be represented and heard.

“Radio stations should serve diverse communities, offering a wide variety of programmes, viewpoints and content, and reflect the diversity of audiences in their organisations and operations.”

For more information, see UNESCO’s World Radio Day website.