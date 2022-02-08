All India Radio’s listenership on NewsOnAir app on the rise

For the second month in a row, the number of listeners to All India Radio (AIR) on the official NewsOnAir app has risen significantly.

Listenership on the app increased to 20 million in January, a rise of two million compared to December. In November, the figure was 16 million, which means the number of listeners has increased by 25 percent in two months.

In the latest rankings, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi national capital region, Hyderabad and Mumbai are the five cities where AIR live streams on NewsOnAir are most popular.

The NewsOnAir app is run by India’s public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, which includes AIR.

It is available free to listeners and viewers around the world and features more than 240 live radio channels as well as live television channels from Doordarshan, the public TV broadcaster.