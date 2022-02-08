Pakistan’s PTV screens Turkish serial on last Ottoman emperor

(Photo: TRT)

Turkish drama serials are continuing to prove popular on Pakistan’s public broadcaster, PTV.

Following the success of several Turkish serials, PTV has announced that it will telecast Payitaht: Abdülhamid in Urdu. The series was originally shown on Turkey’s national broadcaster, TRT, from 2017 to 2021.

Consisting of five seasons with a total of 150 episodes, it narrates the story of the last Ottoman emperor, Sultan Abdul Hamid II, and follows the events that marked the last 13 years of his rule. He reigned from 1876 to 1909.

PTV will show the series in prime time from Wednesday to Sunday each week, starting on 9 February.

Earlier Turkish serials that were popular on PTV include Aşk-ı Memnu to Diriliş: Ertuğrul.