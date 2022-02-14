ABC sports journalist Tracey Holmes wins IOC award

The International Olympic Committee has awarded Tracey Holmes, sports journalist with Australia’s ABC, the 2021 Women and Sports Award for Oceania.

Ms Holmes is the first journalist to win the award, which the IOC said recognises her contribution to reporting on women’s sport and mentorship for the next generation of women sports journalists.

A trailblazer for 30 years, she was the first woman to be appointed as a sports broadcast trainee at the ABC and went on to become the first female reporter in its national sports department and the first host, male or female, of a national sports programme, ABC Grandstand.

“This award is a tribute to all those women athletes and women sports administrators who persevered without money, coverage or recognition to create a world today where women in many countries can do and can be whatever they so choose,” she said.

As well as her broadcast and digital reporting, Ms Holmes hosts an award-winning weekly sports show and podcast The Ticket. She is currently in Beijing reporting for the ABC on the Winter Olympics.

Kevan Gosper, honorary IOC member from Australia, said Ms Holmes’ commitment to gender equality and the promotion of women in sports administration was integral to her professional work.

“This is also an important acknowledgement by the IOC and the Women in Sport Commission recognising and rewarding the essential role the media play in how women in sport are portrayed and ensuring the equal coverage of women’s sport and sportswomen by the media,” he said.