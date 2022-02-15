Malaysian PM says radio will remain relevant

(Photo: RTM)

Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, says radio has become a close friend to people in the country and will continue to be relevant in the future.

In his remarks celebrating World Radio Day, he said he wanted radio stations to continue with their role in disseminating the latest information, according to Bernama news agency.

Mr Ismail Sabri recalled radio’s vital role in Malaysia’s history. Before and after independence in 1957, it had become an important medium for the people to get current information and to assemble freedom fighters.

Radio was now the wake-up call in the morning, company in the afternoon and entertainment in the evening. It had become a necessity and a close friend.

World Radio Day has been celebrated each year since 2012 as an initiative of UNESCO.