Radio ‘an amazing medium’, says Indian PM

(Photo: DD India)

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has said radio remains an integral part of people’s lives and is an amazing medium to connect people.

Mr Modi was speaking on 13 February, which is observed each year as World Radio Day.

“World Radio Day greetings to all radio listeners and those who enrich this outstanding medium with their talent as well as creativity,” he said on Twitter.

He said radio was an integral part of people’s lives be it at home, during journeys and otherwise.

Mr Modi is himself a regular radio host. He presents a programme called Mann Ki Baat on All India Radio, which the government says is aimed at establishing a dialogue with citizens on issues of day-to-day governance.

“Due to #MannKiBaat, I repeatedly see how the radio can be a great medium to share positivity as well as recognise those who are at the forefront of bringing a qualitative change in the lives of others. I would also like to thank all those who contribute to this programme,” he said.