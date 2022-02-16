Tongans speak of radio’s vital role in times of disaster

The Tonga Broadcasting Commission marked World Radio Day on 13 February with a talkback show on the significance of radio, especially during disasters.

The show gave people an opportunity to talk about the value of radio in their daily lives.

One listener recalled that before the advent of radio, it had been left to Queen Sālote Tupou III, who ruled from 1918 to 1965, to issue tsunami warnings using speakers.

One of the reasons the Tonga Broadcasting Commission was established in 1961 was to assist the public in times of natural disasters or emergencies such as cyclones and tsunami.

Meanwhile, Radio and Television Tonga News interviewed people in the capital, Nuku’alofa, who spoke of the vital role of radio in helping them prepare for natural disasters.

The Prime Minister, Siaosi Sovaleni, addressing public servants, reminded the public to appreciate the significant work carried out by radio announcers and journalists in bringing the latest news from around the world, regionally and locally.