World Radio Alliance formed

Commercial Radio Australia is among 14 associations in Europe, the US, Australia and Canada that have joined forces to form the World Radio Alliance.

The group, representing radio companies and sales houses, will promote the power of radio in the media landscape by sharing best practices and speaking with a unified voice.

The group officially launched on 10 February, preceding World Radio Day on 13 February, with the release of a video compilation of advertisers from brands highlighting the strengths of radio and audio.

The cooperation across continents is designed to highlight the strengths of radio, its unique marketing power and the media mix opportunities created by audio innovations in ad tech and data.

The other members of the alliance are Radiocentre (UK), Radiozentrale (Germany), Audify (Netherlands), RAB (US), RadioMedia (Finland), Bureau de la Radio (France), VIA – Association of AV Media (Belgium), ACR – Associaciò Catalana de Ràdio (Spain), Radiocentre Ireland, FCP AssoRadio (Italy), Radio Connects (Canada), Association of Austrian Commercial Broadcasters (VÖP) and egta, the International Association of TV & Radio Sales houses.

Lucy Barrett, Client Director at Radiocentre UK, will be the inaugural President and will represent the alliance towards external stakeholders, and steer the group’s activities.

Caroline Gianias, President of Radio Connects in Canada, will work in tandem with Ms Barrett as Vice-President of the alliance.

For more see the World Radio Alliance website.