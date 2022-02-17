India’s NewsOnAir app remains popular globally

The US, the UK, Canada and Australia continue to be the four countries outside India with the most listeners to All India Radio (AIR) on the NewsOnAir app.

NewsOnAir is the official app of India’s public service broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, which includes AIR and TV broadcaster Doordarshan. It livestreams more than 240 AIR services, with listeners in 85 countries.

According to the latest figures, the other countries making up the top 10 in terms of listeners are the UAE, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Germany and Fiji.

Vividh Bharati National, one of India’s largest entertainment networks, remains the AIR service most heard globally. Next come AIR Kochi FM Rainbow and AIR Manjeri.

The latest figures throw up a surprise or two. For example, AIR Malayalam, broadcasting in the main language of the southern state of Kerala, has more listeners in Ireland than anywhere else outside India. This is despite the large number of people from Kerala working in the Middle East.

FM Gold Delhi has more listeners in Turkey than any other country and AIR Assamese, from India’s northeast, more listeners in Korea than anywhere else.