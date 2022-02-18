Bangladesh Betar Director General appointed

Mr Ahmed Quamruzzaman has been appointed Director General of Bangladesh Betar, the country’s public radio broadcaster.

His appointment took effect on 7 February. He had earlier held the same post from 11 January to 30 December 2021.

Mr Quamruzzaman joined Bangladesh Betar in 1986 as Assistant Radio Engineer. After holding various positions in radio engineering and broadcasting, he became Chief Engineer in October 2014.

During his 36-year career he has played a key role in transforming Bangladesh Betar into a modern broadcasting organisation able to compete with private FM stations and the international broadcasting media.

He helped launch its FM broadcasting channels across the country. It also broadcasts today via satellite, live streaming and mobile apps.