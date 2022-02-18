CGTN Winter Olympics-themed documentary aired

A documentary produced by Chinese broadcaster CGTN, ‘One Dream’, has been broadcast in China, Canada and Europe to celebrate the Winter Olympics.

‘One Dream’ is a 60-minute feature accompanied by a series of short videos.

It follows six aspiring young athletes – figure skaters, hockey players and speed skaters – from China and Canada as they learn about each other’s culture and lifestyle and discover they are united by the shared goal of one day competing together on the global stage.

The documentary can be viewed on CGTN’s YouTube channel.