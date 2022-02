Goldfish by MINH

Photo: https://dep.com.vn/



MINH is an exceptional 21-year-old vocalist and song writer. In just the past year or so, MINH and his five new singles have become staples on streaming sites, generating hundreds of thousands of plays and positive reviews from listeners.

Song list:

1. What age is left for me?

2. Goldfish

3. Fake Happy

4. I’ve Got Us

5. What is love?

6. Intimate