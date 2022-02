Nguyen Tai Tue – a prominent songwriter in Vietnam’s revolutionary music

Nguyen Tai Tue was born on May 15, 1936. His musician melts the audience’ hearts with his many songs like Singing in Pac Bo Forest, Offshore Voyage, Spring on the Nhang Village, Returning to the Mine, and Buzzing Wharf.

Song list:

1.Singing in Pac Bo Forest

2. Lyrics to Noong

3. Night in Sapa

4. Sailing