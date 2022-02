Piano Sonata No. 3 by Wan Yim from RTHK

Wan Yim has been on the piano faculty at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts since 2001 and also an adjunct instructor at the music department of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. In 2020, she was invited to be the art consultant of the Hong Kong Arts Development Council.