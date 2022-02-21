Japan’s NHK develops 8K slow-motion system

NHK’s Science & Technology Research Laboratories (STRL) has developed an 8K 4x slow-motion system that can record continuously at 240 frames per second.

It says the technology is able to capture several hundred frames per second over long recording times, unlike previous technologies that were limited to lower resolution and several seconds of recording time.

NHK STRL says: “High-speed imaging captures more frames per second so that fast-moving subjects can be portrayed smoothly, or so fast motions can be analysed.

“BS4K and BS8K broadcast at 60 frames/s, so to produce smooth slow-motion video in a TV programme (mainly for sports programmes), the video must be captured at an even higher frame rate.”

It describes the new system as being among content production technologies that will bring new viewing experiences, “relentlessly pursuing higher realism in video and sound and achieving production not previously possible”.

