MEASAT partners with Amagi to distribute Toonz Kids

Malaysian service provider MEASAT Satellite Systems Sdn Bhd has announced an agreement with Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based Software as a Service (‘SaaS’) technology for broadcast and connected TV, for the distribution of Toonz Kids via MEASAT-3a satellite. The channel joins MEASAT’s video neighbourhood at 91.5°E.

Toonz Kids, launched by Toonz Media Group, is a new children’s television channel in Indonesia. The 24×7 bilingual channel will include shows in both Bahasa and English and is targeted at children between 4 and 12 years old.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Amagi to distribute Toonz Kids,” said Ganendra Selvaraj, Associate Vice President, Sales, MEASAT. “This latest television channel for kids is an exciting addition to the lineup of high-quality edutainment and entertainment channels on MEASAT.”

“Amagi strives to be a successful launchpad for its content partners, enabling smooth acquisition and distribution of their content libraries to multiple end points,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi.

“The partnership with Toonz and MEASAT has been an excellent opportunity for Amagi to distribute popular content to audiences using MEASAT’s advanced satellite communication service.”

The 91.5°E prime video hot slot is home to the MEASAT-3a and MEASAT-3b satellites, forming the region’s strongest video neighbourhood.

From 91.5°E, MEASAT supports broadcasters and DTH operators to distribute UHD, HD and SD channels to audiences across Asia, Australia, East Africa and Eastern Europe. The MEASAT fleet will be further strengthened with the addition of MEASAT-3d in 2022.