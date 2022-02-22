ABUdigital set to return virtually on 15-16 June for its third edition

ABU’s premier digital media show #ABUdigital is set to return for its third installment on 15-16 June 2022 hosted as a virtual event. Launched in 2019, #ABUdigital is a knowledge sharing space discussing evolving digital media trends targeted at media professionals in the Asia-Pacific region.

This year’s edition will have a great line-up of speakers with an exciting programme packed with insights featuring the following 4 tracks:

Track 1: A New Age of Storytellers

Track 2: The Power of Platforms

Track 3: The Connected Audiences

Track 4: News Waves of Disruptions

Day 1 (15 June) will focus on Creators & Storytellers featuring some selected examples on how storytelling is evolving in the digital space, and Platforms & Apps to explore the crucial role platforms play in digital content creation and distribution.

Day 2 (16 June) will look into the relationship between Audiences & Data and curating data-driven content fit for all platforms and audiences, and the Metaverse & Digital Future exploring what the future of internet has in store for the media world. Registration details and the first speakers will be announced soon.