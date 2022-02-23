StarHub wins Singapore broadcast rights for English Premier League

StarHub has won the broadcast rights in Singapore for the English Premier League, breaking a 12-year streak by rival telco Singtel, CNA reports.

StarHub announced on 21 February it will be the official Premier League broadcaster in Singapore for the next six years, starting from the upcoming 2022-2023 season, which begins in August.

“We are immeasurably thrilled to up the game for all Premier League fans in Singapore,” said Mr Johan Buse, StarHub’s chief of consumer business group.

All 380 matches will be screened in HD quality across the company’s television, mobile and broadband platforms, the telco said.

It also touted a “richer interactive user interface with features such as Party Watch, split-screen viewing (and) performance statistics”.

“Fans can sign in to the app, regardless of which broadband or mobile service provider they are with,” said Mr Buse.

Responding to CNA queries, Singtel said it was “disappointed” that it would no longer have broadcast rights to the Premier League after this season.