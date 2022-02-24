BBC launches new TV current affairs show

The BBC has launched a new television current affairs programme, Unspun World.

The programme is presented by BBC News World Affairs Editor John Simpson. It can be seen on BBC 2 in the UK and on the BBC News Channel in other countries.

The veteran broadcaster will have conversations with BBC correspondents from across the globe, providing expert analysis of the international stories shaping our world.

Launched on 23 February, the 30-minute broadcast showcases the expertise of the BBC’s global reporting talent, across BBC News and BBC World Service.

Mr Simpson said: “I am incredibly excited to launch my new BBC Two programme, Unspun World. The show provides a fantastic opportunity to display the BBC’s huge range of experts across the globe, and get their specialist analysis of big issues.

“We will provide the unvarnished truth, no spin and no hiding from key subjects. Our balanced and thoughtful take on these matters will provide the audience with a new key fixture in their weekly TV schedules.”