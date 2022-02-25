EBU issues statement on Ukraine

Amid the conflict in Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union has said it is vital for journalists to be allowed operate freely and safely.

The full text of the EBU statement reads:

“As the situation between Russia and Ukraine escalates, access to trusted, factual and impartial information is more critical than ever.

“All media broadcasters and the EBU as a union are focused on doing our job for the public in difficult circumstances and will not hesitate to condemn any infringements or violations of press freedom.

“It is vital for journalists to be allowed to continue to operate both freely and safely, and report without hindrance. Supporting media freedom must be prioritized, not despite these challenging circumstances, but because of them.”