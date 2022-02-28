ABC journalists win top radio current affairs award

Two journalists from Australia’s ABC, Sally Sara and Victoria Pengilley, have won the Walkley Award for Radio News and Current Affairs for a series of interviews about Afghanistan for ABC Radio National Breakfast and The World Today.

Ms Sara, who reported from Afghanistan as an ABC correspondent, now presents The World Today.

Ms Pengilley is a reporter for ABC News based in Western Queensland. Previously, she worked for audio current affairs programmes RN Breakfast, AM, PM and The World Today.

The ABC’s Andy Taylor won the category for Television/Video Camerawork for his cinematography on Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire.

The Walkley Documentary Award went to Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra, which told the story of a First Nations dance group. The documentary, produced by In Films and directed by Nel Minchin and Wayne Blair, was distributed internationally by ABC Commercial.

The annual Walkley Awards are Australia’s top awards for excellence in journalism. They cover all media including print, television, documentary, radio, photographic and online media.