WBU statement on Ukraine and Freedom of the Press

Amid continuing fighting in Ukraine, the World Broadcasting Unions (WBU) has issued a statement on the need for journalists to be allowed to operate freely and without hindrance.

The full text of the WBU statement reads:

“As the situation between Russia and Ukraine escalates, access to trusted, factual, and impartial information is more critical than ever.

“All media broadcasters and the World Broadcasting Unions’ members are focused on doing our job for the public in difficult circumstances and we will not hesitate to condemn any infringements or violations of press freedom.

“It is vital for journalists to be allowed to continue to operate both freely and safely, and report without hindrance. Supporting media freedom must be prioritized, not despite these challenging circumstances, but because of them.”

Based in Toronto, the WBU is the coordinating body for regional broadcasting unions around the world, including the ABU.