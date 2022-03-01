Mediacorp to host Star Awards 2022 in April

Singapore’s Mediacorp will host Star Awards 2022 (SA2022) on 24 April to recognise the best of local content and talent.

It will take place at The Theatre at Mediacorp. This year’s theme is ‘When the stars align, dreams come true’.

The main host will be award-winning actor Chen Hanwei. Up for grabs are awards in 18 performance and popularity categories, with the former to be judged by a panel of industry veterans and established media practitioners.

Angeline Poh, Chief Customer & Corporate Development Officer, Mediacorp, said: “Since its inception, Star Awards has been a platform to recognise local creativity, and has become instrumental in contributing to the growth of the local content creation industry and talent pool.

“This year, we continue to celebrate the best of Singapore content and talent through our multi-platform network. We are very excited for the show and cannot wait to share the evening with everyone!”

For more information and the full list of nominees, see SA2022.