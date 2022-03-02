International School Sport Federation suspends Russia’s membership

A China Media Group documentary, ‘Zhanqi’, meaning ‘Battle flags’, has been permanently collected by the Military Museum of the Chinese People’s Revolution in Beijing.

CMG President Shen Haixiong attended the documentary’s donation and collection ceremony on 28 February, CGTN reported.

Made to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the 100-episode documentary features the troop units awarded 100 honourable battle flags.

It tells the little-known stories behind those flags through interviews with nearly 100 veterans and their descendants, showing how the army fought and marched.

It was broadcast on CCTV-7 military channel and other new media platforms between 2021 and 2022, with a viewership of over 300 million, generating over 100 million related topic views on social media.