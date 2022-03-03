Italy’s Rai offers ABU members free master classes

Italy’s public broadcaster, Rai, is inviting ABU members to take part in a series of free master classes relating to the annual Prix Italia competition.

Prix Italia is an international competition, organised by Rai, for top quality radio, TV and web programmes and projects.

The master classes, on 3, 17 and 31 March, feature 2021 Prix Italia winners. ABU members can register here.

Rai is also inviting ABU broadcasters to submit their programmes for this year’s Prix Italia.

There are nine categories: three for radio, three for TV and three for web projects. In addition, the Prix Italia awards four special prizes: a Special Prize in Honour of the President of the Italian Republic, a Students’ Jury Special Prize, a Signis Special Prize and a Ifad Copeam Special Prize, created this year for the first time.

See here for more information on the master classes and Prix Italia.