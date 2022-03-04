Making Radio Pakistan financially sound ‘the top priority’

(Photo – Radio Pakistan)

The Director General of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Muhammad Asim Khichi, has said that making Radio Pakistan a financially sound institution is his top priority.

Addressing an event in Islamabad, Mr Khichi urged all officers and officials of the national radio broadcaster to work efficiently and with honesty to increase income using available resources.

He said Radio Pakistan, as a state-run broadcaster, was playing an effective role in the promotion of unity across the country.

Mr Khichi, who took up his post in June last year, said steps had been taken to resolve the issues and problems facing radio employees. He said the process of promotion of employees had been completed while medical cases were being resolved.

He also confirmed that all Radio Pakistan’s analogue transmitters would be replaced with digital ones. He had earlier said the project would cost 10 billion rupees (around $56 million).