3 Korean broadcasters to step up cooperation on UHD TV

Three leading Korean terrestrial broadcasters, KBS, MBC and SBS, have agreed to step up cooperation on terrestrial ultra-high-definition television (UHD TV).

The broadcasters signed a memorandum of understanding in Seoul with the aim of boosting cooperation in research and infrastructure development on direct reception of UHD TV.

The move came at an event at KBS headquarters in which KBS successfully demonstrated direct reception of a terrestrial UHD service on the Mark One, the first smart phone to embed support for the next-generation ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee.

ATSC 3.0 is the next generation of TV broadcasting that enables TV broadcasters to become mass internet data distributors, delivering essential public services and creating new business opportunities.

KBS said the event served to reaffirm its strong commitment to direct reception of terrestrial service. This would allow public service media to deliver quality emergency services in the event of communication network disruption due to fire or earthquake in the city centre and help people secure their lives and properties.

It said direct reception service was also expected to increase audience satisfaction, with outstanding content free of charge, anytime and anywhere.