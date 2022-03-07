NHK WORLD-JAPAN introduces Ukrainian subtitles

Japan’s public broadcaster, NHK, has begun providing Ukrainian subtitles on the live video streaming of its international service, NHK WORLD-JAPAN.

The Ukrainian subtitling is available for the 24-hour English programming streamed on NHK’s website: https://www.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/uk/live_cc/

The translations are generated by artificial intelligence technology. They were introduced on 2 March.

Ukrainian joins the existing AI-translated languages: Chinese (simplified/traditional), French, Indonesian, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese.

Viewers can select a language from the list on the site:

https://www.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/live/

NHK says Russian subtitling is not available at the moment. However, it provides news and other programmes in Russian on its radio and online audio services:

https://www.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/ru/