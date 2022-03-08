India’s Doordarshan widens reach with new agreement

India’s public television broadcaster, Doordarshan, has signed a content hosting agreement with YuppTV, an OTT platform, expanding its global reach.

The broadcaster’s international channel, DD India, is now available on the YuppTV platform in the US, UK, Europe, the Middle East, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, among other countries.

The content hosting agreement was signed by Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO of India’s public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, and YuppTV Founder and CEO Uday Reddy.

Prasar Bharati, of which Doordarshan is part, describes DD India as India’s window to the world.

It says the channel is available almost everywhere in the world and offers international viewers India’s perspective on all domestic and global developments. It also acts as a bridge between India and the Indian diaspora spread across the world.

Click here to watch DD India on YuppTV.