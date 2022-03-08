Vietnam COVID documentary to be shown in Spain

(Photo: VOV)

A documentary on COVID-19 first shown on Vietnam Television (VTV) is to be screened at an international TV festival in Spain in May, VOV reports.

The documentary, Boundary, will be shown at the International Public Television Screening Conference, INPUT, in Barcelona, which is dedicated to TV as a public service.

Every year, the best TV programmes from around the world are selected for screening and their topics discussed.

Directed by Ta Quynh Tu, Boundary was shown on VTV in September 2021.

It went on to win the Golden Lotus for Best Documentary Film at the 22nd Vietnam Film Festival. Ta Quynh Tu won the Best Director award in the Documentary category.

The 50-minute documentary shows the battle against COVID among pregnant women at a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

It has no dialogue apart from medical staff discussing how to save patients’ lives. It features alarm bells, monitors and images of patients approaching death.