Radio Pakistan Lahore marks International Women’s Day

(Photo: Radio Pakistan)

Radio Pakistan Lahore produced a special programme to mark International Women’s Day on 8 March. It featured well-known women from different walks of life.

The programme, ‘Lahore Insight’, brought together leading women including novelist Amna Mufti, columnist Sadia Qureshi, TV artist Hina Dilpazeer and Radio Pakistan Lahore station director Nazakat Shakila.

The participants discussed how women have used their abilities to transform the world into a better place. They said women in Pakistan, through their talent and hard work, were key to the development and progress of society.

They hailed the role of women in immortalizing the culture and traditions of society and said they were symbols of determination, true passion and great sacrifices.

The station also highlighted the views of Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President Arif Alvi, on women’s empowerment and carried an interview with Federal Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid to highlight the significance of the day.