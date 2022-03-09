Repeat of Shane Warne interview a ratings hit for ABC

A repeat of Australian cricketer Shane Warne’s 2018 interview with 7:30 host Leigh Sales on 7 March proved a ratings hit for the ABC.

The interview helped lift the public broadcaster to second place in the ratings ahead of Channel 10 and Seven, the Daily Mail reports.

It drew 549,000 metro viewers, placing it in front of 10’s Australian Survivor (482,000) and Seven’s SAS Australia (383,000), but falling short of Nine’s Married at First Sight (978,000).

Warne died on 4 March at the age of 52 after suffering a heart attack while on holiday at a resort on the Thai island of Ko Samui. He is considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

Ms Sales revealed on Instagram that Warne was at the top of her wish list when she took over the programme in 2011 – finally sitting down with him seven years later.

“He was a genius and historically important cricketer but also something that’s increasingly rare: a true and original character who was unapologetic about who he was.”

Ms Sales is stepping down in June from 7:30, the ABC’s flagship current affairs TV programme.