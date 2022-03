Floating water ferns and wandering clouds

Nguyễn Tuyết Nga rose to fame after competing in the Morning Star singing contest finale in 2017 in the category of Vietnamese folk music.

Song list:

1. Mother

2. Mơ duyên

3. Chờ anh nơi thềm trăng

4. Floating Water Ferns and Wandering Clouds

5. Proud of Thanh area

Photo: VOV