Majdala – one of the voices of the beautiful time

Majdala was a Lebanese singer, mostly known for her work during the “Golden Age” of Lebanon, between 1952 and 1976.

Song list:

1. AL Darb Biidi

2. Ala Toul

3. Btaeref Ya Amarna

4. Darak

5. Gharibi

6. Saalouni

7. Sahar Layali

Photo: Radio Liban