NHK WORLD-JAPAN off the air in Russia

Japan’s public broadcaster, NHK, says its international English language television service, NHK WORLD-JAPAN, has been off the air in Russia since 8 March.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN provides news and other programmes to the world 24 hours a day. In Russia, its service has been available to about 18 million households via satellite, cable TV, and IPTV distributors through a local contractor. The contractor informed NHK that it has no choice but to suspend distribution.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN continues to deliver the latest news and information to Russia on the internet and overseas radio service.

NHK’s international television service in Japanese, NHK WORLD PREMIUM, remains available through satellite distribution.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN is accessible within Russia in the following ways.

Online:

NHK WORLD-JAPAN website and app in English, Russian, and other languages

www.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/

＊English TV live streaming (24 hours) http://www.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/live/

＊English news site http://www.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/

＊Russian site http://www.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/ru/

Radio (Russian language service):

Shortwave

Western Russia and parts of Europe 4:30–5:00 (UTC)

Far East Russia 5:30–6:00 / 11:00–11:30 (UTC)

Medium wave

Western Russia and parts of Europe 3:30–4:00 / 17:30–18:00 (UTC)