Ford Ennals named new Commercial Radio Australia CEO

Ford Ennals has been appointed the new CEO of Commercial Radio Australia, the industry body representing the interests of commercial radio broadcasters throughout the country.

Mr Ennals, currently CEO of Digital Radio UK, will replace Joan Warner, who steps down at the end of March.

He has wide experience in media transformation and digitisation from his time as founding CEO of Digital UK and most recently as CEO of Digital Radio UK.

Digital UK was a consortium of British commercial and public service broadcasters including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel Five. Mr Ennals was responsible for working with broadcasters and the UK Government to successfully convert UK homes to digital TV.

At Digital Radio UK, he has led the UK radio industry’s transition to digital listening, working with the BBC, Global, Bauer and Arqiva, among others.

Mr Ennals said: “Australia is one of the most advanced and dynamic radio and audio markets in the world and I am truly excited to be joining the Australian radio sector at what is an inflection point in its history.”

Commercial Radio Australia’s Chairman, Grant Blackley, said: “Ford brings a unique combination of skills and experience to the role having worked with major global brands with a deep understanding of marketing and customers, and leading both the television and radio sectors into the digital age in the UK with great success.”

Mr Blackley paid tribute to Ms Warner for her “outstanding tenure” at CRA. “Her dynamic leadership over the past 21 years has been instrumental in the growth of commercial radio in Australia,” he said.