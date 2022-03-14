Japan’s TBS looks to expand its global presence

Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS) is looking to expand its presence around the world by investing in international shows and striking new co-production partnerships, Television Business International has reported.

The company’s global producer Ichikawa Ryutaro unveiled its new strategy at the South By South West (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

“From production companies to start ups, we are open-minded to any kind of company within and around the entertainment industry. Tokyo Broadcasting System is about to transform into a whole new company,” Mr Ichikawa said.

TBS will be looking for global partners for co-production of creative content for the global and Japanese audience, co-production of live entertainment for the global audience, strategic co-investment in global content and combining cutting edge technology to create top-notch entertainment, Yahoo! Entertainment reported.

TBS has recently partnered with global platforms Netflix and Disney Plus, and with international content creators, including South Korea’s CJ ENM and India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

The Netflix deal began with a TBS series ‘Japan Sinks: People of Hope’ and a reality TV show ‘The Future Diary’.

TBS’s most famous shows include the drama series ‘Naoki Hanzawa’ and the sports entertainment shows ‘Ninja Warrior’ and ‘Takeshi’s Castle.’