KBS President and CEO lists key priorities for 2022

The President and CEO of Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), Kim Eui-chul, has proposed five key priorities to be implemented in 2022.

Mr Kim listed the priorities in a message to KBS staff across the country to mark KBS’ 49th anniversary. He listed them as:

To establish an open-access visual archives platform (bada.kbs.co.kr) and provide the nation with vast quantities of content created by KBS since its foundation in 1927. Media professionals as well as audiences will be encouraged to participate in innovative content creation with easy access to the exclusive public archives system

To strive to update and amend the existing legislation on KBS in order to specify the roles and responsibilities of the primary Public Service Media KBS in the fast-changing media landscape

To continue efforts to discover archival footage scattered all over the world and produce distinctive content on modern and contemporary history of Korea

To introduce Data-based Management with an aim to make decision-making process and performance faster and bolder

To build a reasonable and fair workplace that motivates high-performing employees with rewards, benefits, and recognition

Mr Kim said he was grateful to KBS staff and executives who had shown “incredible resilience and trust amid tremendous challenges derived from the global pandemic crisis”.

See here for more on Mr Kim’s address.